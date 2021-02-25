ED TO MAKE HISTORY IN MATABELELAND



PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to make history by being the only leader to fulfill the promise of bringing water to Bulawayo from the Zambezi, an idea which was mooted in 1912, through the then Matabeleland Water Project.

This will mark a milestone achievement by the President as he, through his government, moves to find a permanent solution to Bulawayo’s water crisis and transform the lives of citizens.

President Mnangagwa arrived in Bulawayo yesterday evening ahead of the Gwayi-Shangani pipeline ground-breaking ceremony, as well as the commissioning of the Epping Forest boreholes in Nyamandlovu.

“The commissioning of the Epping Forest and ground breaking of the Gwayi – Shangani pipeline is a milestone achievement in the history of the region. Let’s work together towards the attainment of vision 2030. The National Matabeleland Zambezi Water Project (NMZWP) was mooted in 1912 and the project will go beyond serving the region. It will become a reality during my time,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said the project was 40 percent complete and would be complete by December this year.

“We are 40 percent of the Gwayi-Shangani Dam and the trenching of the pipeline has begun. The first stage of the project is underway. The dam will be completed by December this year. It is my commitment to address the water crisis in Bulawayo.” Investment has been made for the construction of dams in Zimbabwe,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said the government had already allocated resources for a number of water treatment plants in the country.

“I urge youths and women to capitalize on the water projects to embark on horticulture projects. This development will transcend to other sectors of the economy. The region has repeatedly called for the development of water projects. The second republic is a listening government,” said President Mnangagwa.

Bulawayo has since 2019 been grappling with probably its worst water shortage in history largely due to the effects of climate change and depleting water levels at its supply dams located in Matabeleland South.

Epping Forest in Nyamandlovu is one of the key water projects undertaken by the Government to address critical water challenges in Bulawayo. Chronicle