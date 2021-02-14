ED SET TO RECEIVE CHINESE COVID-19 VACCINES

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa will today officially receive the first batch of Covid-19 vaccines which include a donation of 200 000 jabs from the Chinse government.
The President will also address the nation on the way
forward regarding the lockdown. The Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Guo
Shaochum will present the donation to the President at State House.
Last week, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services
Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said in addition to 200 000 jabs from the Chinese
Government, Zimbabwe had also purchased 600 000 jabs from the same country.
The President’s address on the way forward regarding the
lockdown will be broadcast live from State House.
The Government extended Level 4 National lockdown by
14-days at the end of last month as it battles to contain the pandemic which
has claimed 1 398 lives.
The level 4 lockdown which came into effect on January 5,
has stabilised the situation with the number of new infections decreasing
substantially. The recovery rate which had dropped to about 54 percent has
improved and is now more than 80 percent.
Cumulative cases as at 1 January 2021 were 14 084 and
deaths were 369. As at 28 January 2021, cumulative cases reached 32 646 and
deaths shot up to 1 160 thereby breaching the thousand mark.
The extension of the lockdown has seen the recovery rate
rising to 85,7 percent and an average of 88 cases are reported daily says the
Ministry of Health and Child Care.
As at 13 February 2021, Zimbabwe had 35 104 confirmed
cases, including 30 089 recoveries and 1 398 deaths.
There are 3 616 Covid-19 active cases and of those 101 are
hospitalised at different designated centres countrywide.
In an interview yesterday, Presidential spokesperson Mr
George Charamba said today’s the double-barrelled event will see President
Mnangagwa officially receiving the vaccines from the Chinese Ambassador Mr
Shaochum and then addressing the nation on the way forward in terms of the lockdown.
“The vaccines will arrive tomorrow at 3AM and a formal
presentation to the HE at the State House will then follow. While we are not
ignoring the concern around Covid-19, our major focus will obviously be on how
we are a step higher in terms of rolling out the vaccine programme.
“Readers should be alive to the fact that while the vaccine
will lessen the strength of the virus, it does not render one immune, we still
need to up our game in terms of masking up, washing hands and keeping social distancing,”
said Mr Charamba.
“You will see the tempo changing even in terms of public
communication, we will now be focusing on the vaccine roll out. We also need to
address the issue of roll out in respect of teachers as that has a bearing on
school children and the calendar. It is an issue that we need to debate and
then get guidance from experts as a matter of urgency as we have thousands upon
thousands who are just at home, those who are fortunate are doing online
learning.”
Speaking during the burial of national hero
Lieutenant-General (Retired) Douglas Nyikayaramba who succumbed to Covid-19
complications at the National Heroes’ Acre last Saturday, President Mnangagwa
said the way forward will be informed by scientific data and recommendations
from health experts.
The President said the country had received tremendous
support from the international community regarding access to vaccines.
“Government continues to assess the threat posed by the
pandemic, and of course to take measures necessary to save lives. These measures
are predicated on strict enforcement and adherence to World Health Organisation
Protocols and the rollout of our vaccination programme.
“Let me take this opportunity to heartily thank the Chinese
Government for their unqualified support which include a substantial donation
of the vaccine to our nation. In the same spirit, let me thank the Governments
of Russia, India and United Kingdom for extending similar support and access to
vaccines at a time when some nations and corporate entities have decided to put
impediments to vaccine access, or seek to profiteer from the pandemic,” he
said.
President Mnangagwa added that the country was still in the
thick of the pandemic and the vaccination programme would bring a lasting
solution.
The Government says the vaccination programme will begin
this week after the country takes delivery of the first batch of Covid-19
vaccines. Herald
