ED LAPTOP THIEVES GET BAIL

THE daring thieves, who allegedly stole a copy of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Independence Day speech and a laptop last year were on Monday granted bail by Kwekwe magistrate Cheryl Tembo despite the police having valid warrants of arrest in Harare and Masvingo.

Trymore Jakarasi (35) of Pumula North, Bulawayo, and Shepherd Madaka (29) Budiriro 3, Harare, were granted $5 000 bail each when they appeared before Tembo, while Tinashe Matete Dube (27) of Glen View 3, Harare, was remanded to his hospital bed at Kwekwe General Hospital.

Dube is also facing attempted murder charges after he tried to run over a police sergeant, Misheck Mubika, after they were cornered and arrested at Cooler Box Bottlestore in Kwekwe last Wednesday.

The three were members of a four-member gang which was on the “wanted list” for stealing a laptop and Mnangagwa’s speech from a car driven by one of his security aides.

The same gang was on the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Masvingo’s “most wanted list” for theft from cars under case number CR17/06/2020.

The notorious gang was reported in Dzivaresekwa, Harare, under case number CR155/04/20, after breaking into a vehicle belonging to Mnangagwa’s unnamed aide last year, where they stole various goods including a laptop and the President’s prepared speech. Newsday