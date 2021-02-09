ED CONFERS LIBERATION HERO STATUS ON MAKWARIMBA

President Mnangagwa has conferred liberation war hero status on the late Zanu PF Central Committee member Cde Clemence Makwarimba.

Cde Makwarimba died on Sunday at Morgenster Mission Hospital from Covid-19 related complications. He was 66.

His burial is set for today at his rural home in Mapanzure and President Mnangagwa conferred liberation hero status on him following a request by the ruling party in Masvingo yesterday (Monday).

In a letter to Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda dated 7 February, Zanu PF Secretary for Administration Cde Obert Mpofu confirmed the honour bestowed on the late Cde Makwarimba.

Cde Mpofu asked Dr Sibanda to facilitate the burial arrangements and payment of benefits to the Makwarimba family as per tradition in instances of such a death.

The Zanu PF leadership here, through the Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira who is also the ruling party provincial chair on Monday requested President Mnangagwa to confer liberation war hero status to the late Zanu PF Central Committee member.

Minister Chadzamira described Cde Makwarimba as a staunch cadre of the ruling party who made immense contribution to the liberation of Zimbabwe and also played a key role in shaping post independent Zimbabwe. Herald