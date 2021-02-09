ED CONFERS LIBERATION HERO STATUS ON MAKWARIMBA

President Mnangagwa has conferred liberation war hero status on the late Zanu PF Central Committee member Cde Clemence Makwarimba.
Cde Makwarimba died on Sunday at Morgenster Mission
Hospital from Covid-19 related complications. He was 66.
His burial is set for today at his rural home in Mapanzure
and President Mnangagwa conferred liberation hero status on him following a
request by the ruling party in Masvingo yesterday (Monday).
In a letter to Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet
Dr Misheck Sibanda dated 7 February, Zanu PF Secretary for Administration Cde
Obert Mpofu confirmed the honour bestowed on the late Cde Makwarimba.
Cde Mpofu asked Dr Sibanda to facilitate the burial
arrangements and payment of benefits to the Makwarimba family as per tradition
in instances of such a death.
The Zanu PF leadership here, through the Minister of State
for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira who is also the
ruling party provincial chair on Monday requested President Mnangagwa to confer
liberation war hero status to the late Zanu PF Central Committee member.
Minister Chadzamira described Cde Makwarimba as a staunch
cadre of the ruling party who made immense contribution to the liberation of
Zimbabwe and also played a key role in shaping post independent Zimbabwe.
Herald
0 comments:
Post a comment