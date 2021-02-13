CUT DOWN INTAKES : GOVT ORDERS BOARDING SCHOOLS

GOVERNMENT has ordered boarding schools across the country to cut down on their intake for this year to allow for social distancing among learners.
The order will come as another knock to the hundreds of
boarding schools in the country which are reeling under the effects of
COVID-19-induced closures and disruption of the education calendar.
The Primary and Secondary Education ministry has conveyed
the new directive in memos sent to district schools inspectors and heads on
Thursday as schools prepare to enrol Form One students after the release of the
Zimbabwe School Examinations Council 2020 Grade Seven results two weeks ago.
One such memo, seen by the NewsDay Weekender, was
communicated to all schools in the Midlands province by provincial education
director (PED), Jameson Machimbira.
Referenced “Call to reduce 2021 boarding enrolment to
comply with COVID-19 management protocol in boarding facilities in the Midlands
province”, it read: “Having experienced an outbreak of COVID-19 in some
boarding facilities in 2020, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education
has resolved to improve compliance of boarding facilities in observing WHO and
the Ministry of Health and Child Care COVID-19 prevention guidelines.
“Heads are, therefore, advised to strictly adhere to the
number that can be allowable in the boarding facilities when recruiting 2021
boarders. As a guide, new boarder recruits for 2021 should significantly be
less than 2020 boarder recruits. To ensure compliance, officers from both the
Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education and Ministry of Health and Child
Care shall move to boarding schools monitoring observance of COVID-19
guidelines and compliance to boarding capacity measures.”
Machimbira warned that non-compliant schools “shall have
their boarding facilities closed and only be allowed to open after complying
with set guidelines.”
Several school heads and oversight authorities in Masvingo
and other provinces also confirmed receiving the new directive, which has left
them in a quandary.
Contacted for comment, Education ministry deputy
spokesperson Patrick Zumbo said: “Am not sure of the numbers that you are
talking about. We have to check.
“However, it’s a matter of fact that we are still operating
under COVID-19. As such, the standard operating procedures have to be adhered
to. Issues of social distancing still apply.
“As a ministry, we believe that it is better to err on the
side of caution in order to save lives.”
Speaking off record, one boarding school head from Masvingo
said the move will further affect their revenue streams following disruption of
the education calendar by COVID-19 lockdowns since March last year. Others said
the move, while noble, would be difficult to implement.
“It is a dilemma for many boarding schools, especially
private schools that depend on mass enrolment for huge financial returns,” said
one school head.
“Remember, last year we were closed for several months, and
were also made to buy personal protective equipment on our own after the money
to buy them from the government did not come.”
Another said the new arrangement means schools have to
change their structures, thus adding another financial burden on them. “It is
tough because our boarding facilities like dormitories were built in such a
structure to allow mass accommodation,” he said.
“For example, one huge dormitory which used to house
several students may just be left with a few if we are to follow such a
directive. It means we have to build other structures because the current
enrolment for Form Two to Six students remains, save for Form Ones. How do you
effect such a cut on Form Two to Six learners already enrolled? Where are we going to get the money to build
additional structures to allow for social distancing when we are financially
struggling,” he said.
Late last year, after almost a six-month hiatus, most
boarding schools became the flashpoint and superspreaders of the respiratory
disease when they re-opened, with pupils being quarantined and some learning
facilities closing abruptly. Newsday
