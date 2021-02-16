COVID-19 VACCINATION BEGINS TOMORROW

Vaccination against Covid-19 starts tomorrow with 49 000 health workers and thousands of other high-risk frontline staff being scheduled for stage one of phase one using the first batch of the Sinopharm vaccines that arrived from China on Monday.
But the second wave has brought in the South African
variant with 61 percent of cases now being this variant, which spreads faster
and has a higher death rate than the original variant which has largely
receded. Lockdown regulations are to be tightly enforced to minimise the higher
risk.
As the highest risk groups are vaccinated, the programme
moves to stage two of phase one, those with serious medical conditions and the
over 60s, with Monday’s batch of Sinopharm doses being augmented by a far
larger shipment from China next month.
The immunisation programme is targeting 10 million people
in three phases to complete the exercise and the money will be sourced through
Government funds, public-private partnerships and donations. All vaccinations
will be free.
After the two groups with the highest risk of infection,
the stage ones, or the highest risk of death if infected, the stage twos, the
programme moves forward to phase two, the education sector workers and others
with medium risk before moving into phase three for the lowest risk groups.
Speaking at a post-Cabinet media briefing in Harare
yesterday Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica
Mutsvangwa confirmed the commencement of the vaccination exercise which was
preceded by completion of the initial training for those giving the jabs.
“The vaccination programme commences on February 18, 2020,
on a voluntary basis and will be free. The aim of the first phase is to
vaccinate 22 percent, 18,4 percent under Phase 2; 18,4 percent under Phase 3,
thereby yielding a vaccinated population of nearly 60 percent of the
population,” she said.
Minister Mutsvangwa reiterated that priority for the
roll-out would be accorded to healthcare workers, health personnel for the
security services, those at the ports of entry and Agritex workers under Phase
1.
The elderly and vulnerable groups would also be targeted
under the initial phase, while the second phase encompasses college and
university lecturers and school teachers. The rest of the population at low
risk will be catered for under the final phase.
The training of the trainers has already commenced focusing
on vaccine storage, communication, surveillance, vaccination monitoring and
evaluation and waste management.
“Vaccination will take place at fixed outreach points and
will cover 10 days in the first round and five days in the second round.”
Those inoculated are assured of the second dose and will be
advised on the dates for the second jab, while systems have been put in place
for close monitoring and surveillance for any adverse side effects.
Minister Mutsvangwa said the procurement of vaccines was an
ongoing process in line with the set target and research was also continuing to
ensure only suitable vaccines would be administered in Zimbabwe.
The country’s approach was based on science and the
procured immunisation would be registered by the Medicines Control Authority of
Zimbabwe as required under the Medicines and Allied Substances Control Act.
“A committee is implementing vaccine vigilance plans to
monitor the safety and effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccines. The vaccine
consignments are physically verified for the implementation of safety
measures.”
The minister said to equip the financing of vaccine
purchase, public-private partnerships were being co-ordinated by the Ministry
of Finance and Economic Development.
“The total estimated operational budget for Covid-19
vaccination over all the phases was US$6,7 million. Many well-wishers,
including the Governments of China, India and the Russian Federation are
supporting Zimbabwe’s vaccine programme.”
Minister Mutsvangwa also gave an update on the results of
genomic sequencing done by the Government to ascertain the kind of variants in
communities.
She said results were out and showed there was a new
variant spreading faster than the one first recorded last year.
Security services personnel had been directed to enforce
prescribed protocols and up their shift in terms of monitoring compliance.
“Cabinet wishes to inform the nation that results of the
genomic sequencing recently conducted indicate that the type of Covid-19 virus
that the nation had in 2020 has receded.
“There is now a 61 percent dominance of the new South
African variant of the Covid-19 virus which spreads faster and has a higher
fatality rate,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.
“Accordingly, the nation now needs to be more vigilant than
before and adhere to Covid-19 prevention and control measures. Security
personnel have therefore, been directed to intensify monitoring and enforcement
in order to enhance compliance,” she said.
In Kariba district, preparations for the roll-out of the
Covid-19 vaccine are underway with health officials undergoing training.
Kariba district medical officer Dr Godwin Muza said
preparations were underway for the inoculation in line with the rollout plan
released by Government.
Mashonaland West provincial medical director, Dr Gift
Masoja confirmed the province’s readiness saying some health personnel were
currently going through virtual training workshops to prepare them for the
rolling out of the vaccines to frontliners.
Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs
and Devolution, who is also the provincial Covid-19 task force team
chairperson, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka said the District Development Fund and
district councils were working on repairing roads damaged by incessant rains to
improve the transportation of the vaccines.
“The province is ready to receive the first batch of the
vaccines that are expected to benefit thousands of frontline workers including
health personnel and security. DDF and councils are also working on attending
to the roads that were affected by rains,” she said.
As of yesterday, the province had a total cumulative figure
of 1 965 infections, 1 478 recoveries, 361 active cases and 126 deaths.
Mashonaland Central provincial medical director Dr Clemence
Tshuma said they had started training of medical staff on the Covid-19 vaccine
rollout.
In Masvingo preparations for the rollout of the Covid-19
vaccine have reached top gear with awareness campaigns across the province to
dispel myths around the vaccine.
So far, the Covid-19 risk communication sub-committee under
the provincial taskforce has already been to Zaka, Bikita and Masvingo urban to
carry out awareness campaigns on the vaccination.
The taskforce is working with local radio stations, namely
Hevoi FM and Great Zimbabwe University Campus Radio in the awareness campaigns
which have attracted public attention.
Masvingo Covid-19 provincial taskforce spokesperson Mr
Rodgers Irimai said the awareness campaigns were now a daily exercise for
communities across the province.
“We are preparing for the Covid-19 vaccine rollout in
Masvingo and we have been carrying out highly subscribed awareness campaigns
across the province largely to dispel raging myths about the vaccine and our
people are getting to understand better.”
Mashonaland East has also put in place measures to ensure
the flawless start of the vaccination programme.
Provincial epidemiology officer Dr Paul Matsvimbo said the
first phase of the vaccine rollout would start with 7 000 frontline workers to
be immunised at 213 centres.
“All is set for the roll out of the Covid-19 vaccine in the
province and we have put in place all the logistics. We have put in place
measures to ensure there is a flawless start to the rollout of the Covid-19
vaccine.
Dr Matsvimbo said they also put in place measures to ensure
there was proper waste management with Mutoko and Marondera Hospitals being
designated as disposal centres. Herald
0 comments:
Post a comment