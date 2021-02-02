COVID-19 PAYOUTS INCREASED

Government is set to increase humanitarian allowances paid to vulnerable families during the on-going Covid-19 pandemic from current ZW$800 to ZW$1 500, a Cabinet Minister has said.

The allowance is meant to empower the vulnerable members of the society to enable them to buy basic commodities during the Covid-19 pandemic. Labour and Social Welfare Minister Prof Paul Mavima said the increment was however still awaiting Cabinet approval.

“I am sure that we are going to be giving pay outs of ZW$1 500 to the affected households,” he said.

Zimbabwe, like the rest of the SADC region, is battling a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic with 1 217 people having succumbed to the virus while confirmed cases have reached 33 388.

Authorities have said the government is working hard to secure COVID-19 vaccines for the country as it intensifies the fight against the deadly virus.

The government last week extended the level four national lockdown by an additional two weeks, to cement gains made in the initial 30 day restriction period which came into force on January 5 this year.

New Ziana