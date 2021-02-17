COVID-19 : FOUR DEATHS, 93 NEW CASES YESTERDAY

THE country recorded four more Covid-19 deaths and 93 new cases yesterday, with Bulawayo recording the highest number of cases.

Mashonaland Central and Mashonaland East provinces recorded two deaths each. In its latest update, the Ministry of Health and Child Care said all the new 93 Covid-19 cases are local transmissions.

Bulawayo recorded the highest number of cases at 20. “Bulawayo had the highest number with 20 cases. There are 106 hospitalized cases, three asymptomatic, 65 mild to moderate, 34 severe cases and four intensive care unit,” said the ministry.

It said the country recoded 220 new recoveries. The national recovery rate now stands at 87,3 percent and active cases went down to 2 922. The country has so far recorded 35 315 cases, 30 979 recoveries and 1 414 deaths. Herald