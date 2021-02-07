CORRUPTION SYNDICATES CREATING SIDESHOWS, SAYS PG

Syndicates, including land barons, are resorting to sideshows to sow divisions among anti-corruption agencies in a bid to frustrate the prosecution of their high-profile cases.
The syndicates have been sponsoring some sections of the
media to distract corruption fighters, including the Allied Law Enforcement
Agencies and the Prosecutor -General’s Office from the fight against graft.
Director and chairman of the Special Anti-Corruption Unit
in the President’s Office (Sacu), Mr Tabani Mpofu, said fighting corruption was
everyone’s responsibility, but there were attempts to turn off the pressure.
“Each time there is an arrest, we witness attempts at
creating distractions,” he said. “We as a multi-departmental team remain
resolute in our objective of fighting corruption. President Mnangagwa has been
very supportive on the fight against graft in every aspect and nothing will
distract us from that noble cause.”
Prosecutor-General Mr Kumbirai Hodzi said syndicates had
become adept at causing inter-agency rivalry among law-enforcement agencies.
“The establishment of the national taskforce on corruption
and the liaison desk now ensures that the corrupt cartels cannot use that
strategy,” he said.
“The liaison desk comprises of all key anti-corruption
players including the National Prosecuting Authority, SACU, the police, ZIMRA
and the intelligence services.”
Mr Hodzi said anti-corruption agencies and law enforcement
agencies were now acting in unison as the syndicates were failing to set the
agenda for their own benefit and purposes.
“In most cases they were being aided by some so-called
activist whistleblowers and a captured section of the media,” he said.
“Through a campaign of disinformation, misinformation and
outright fake news they would send us and the nation on a wild goose chase. “We
diverted attention and resources pursuing the wrong targets while the real
culprits escaped.”
Despite the intensifying fight against corruption last
week, syndicates made baseless accusations in one of the privately-owned daily
newspaper that Government had no will to fight graft.
The paper, in an attempt to legitimise a scurrilous attack
on the NPA and the PG, also misquoted the Anti-Corruption Trust of Southern
Africa.
In statement, the NPA said as a matter of fact, the ACT-SA
recognises the pivotal role the prosecutors play in the fight against
corruption, while they equally recognise the legitimate role that the organisation
plays in highlighting areas of concern. Herald
