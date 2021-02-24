COP BUSTED WITH 190KGS OF WEED

A CHIREDZI-BASED police officer has been arrested after he was allegedly found in possession of 190 kilogrammes of dagga.
Sergeant Luckson Munhukwaye (43) is expected to appear at
the Chiredzi Magistrates’ Court on Thursday to answer to a charge of illegal
possession of dangerous drugs.
Munhukwaye was arrested together with his suspected
accomplice, Phyllis Mufandaedza (36), a Chiredzi resident.
It is the State’s case that on February 1, 2021 at around
3pm, Assistant Inspector Etwell Ngara received a tip-off that there was
contraband of dagga at certain premises at Masekesa Business Centre.
On the same day at around 11pm, the police stormed the
house, leading to the recovery of a packet of loose dagga which was on top of
the wardrobe in one of the rooms. They interrogated Cynthia Mhuriro after
finding her inside the house, and she implicated Mufandaedza.
She told the police that Mufandaedza had been taken by some
men who identified themselves as detectives from Chiredzi, who were driving a
Toyota Hilux GD-6 Revo, who then seized the recovered dagga.
The police left the house and on their way to Chiredzi to
check for the said vehicle, they spotted a silver Toyota Noah Voxy along the
Ngundu-Tanganda Highway which was being driven by Munhukwaye, with Mufandaedza
on the passenger seat.
It had some bags inside. The police became suspicious and followed
it, but Munhukwaye sped off after noticing that he was being followed, leading
to a high-speed chase.
On approaching Ndali turn-off at Rupangwana, he turned into
Ndali Road, drove for about 200 metres before making a U-turn and driving back
to the Ngundu-Tanganda Highway with the police in hot pursuit.
He allegedly sped past a police roadblock, but was
eventually cornered and arrested together with Mufandaedza. Newsday
