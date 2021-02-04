COP BEATEN BY WIFE, FLEES TO POLICE STATION

A HAPLESS COP sprinted to a police station to ask the law to protect him from his wife who had turned him into a punching bag for allegedly cheating on her with his colleague. Sophia Mazhindu (27) got wind that her husband constable Panganayi Matura (34) was slicing a woman that he works with. However, that did not sit well with her.

The court was told that the furious Sophia strapped her little child on her back and headed to his work station at Ross Camp and found him glued on the computer.

The prosecutor Hardlife Mhaka said: “She asked him to go home since he had dismissed from work and her husband said he was busy researching towards his studies as such he will come later. Sophia put the little child on the floor and left in a huff going home.”

Surprised by the awkward behaviour that was displayed by his wife, Matura picked the child and followed Sophia while begging her to take the child while he remained behind, but his wife was unmoved, the court heard.

“When they got to their place, it is said, his angry wife turned on him and punched him all over the body with fists and head-butted him once on the forehead.

When he tumbled on the floor, his wife dashed to the kitchen and armed herself with a kitchen knife. Matura quickly picked himself up and ran to a police station to report his marauding wife. Sophia appeared before Tredgold magistrate courts’ Stephen Ndlovu. B Metro