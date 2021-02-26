COP ARRESTED OVER US$45 BRIBE

A Harare police officer appeared in court today on allegations of soliciting US$45 bribe from a motorist he had arrested.

Broadway Jongwe was facing bribery charges when he appeared before Harare provincial magistrate Mrs Vongai Muchuchuti Guwuriro.

The State led by Mr Moses Mapanga opposed bail on the grounds that Jongwe was likely to abscond since he had previous convictions.

He told the court that Jongwe was also likely to interfere with State witnesses. Mrs Guwuriro defferred the matter to Monday for continuation of bail application.

The court heard that on February 18 at Cnr Bishop Gaul and Rotten Row streets, Jongwe, being an employee of the Zimbabwe Republic Police, solicited for US$30 from Albert Muzhande who was driving a Mazda B1800 without a driver’s license and a Covid-19 exemption letter.

Further facts revealed that Jongwe unlawfully took possession of Muzhande’s national identity card and two cellphones worth US$45 in total as surety for the gift or consideration for the solicited bribe.

It is the State’s case that the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission set a trap and arrested Jongwe while receiving money from Muzhande for the return of his identity card and cellphone. Herald