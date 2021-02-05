CHITOWN LAND BARON REMANDED IN CUSTODY

CHITUNGWIZA’S alleged land baron Frederick Mabamba, who is facing allegations of fraud involving illegal sale of State land, has been further remanded in custody pending bail ruling.
Mabamba (60), who appeared before Harare magistrate Stanford
Mambanje, was remanded to today for further bail enquiries after submitting a
document from the Local Government ministry purported to have been signed by
the minister.
The State requested time to verify the authenticity of the
document. Mabamba is facing 15 counts of fraud involving US$13 724 000 and $875
040 000 000 worth of State land.
It is alleged that Mabamba, without Chitungwiza Town
Council’s authority, illegally created 200 residential stands valued at US$3
000 each. He then sold the stands to homeseekers for US$600 000.
Using the same modus operandi, Mabamba sold residential
stands worth US$1 058 000.
Mabamba created another 57 residential stands, which he
allegedly sold and pocketed US$171 000 and most beneficiaries were not given
offer letters by Chitungwiza Town Council.
Mabamba also allegedly created 400 residential stands
valued at US$1 090 000 also without council approval, which he sold and pocketed
the money. He also created two car sale stands worth US$44 000 and pocketed
proceeds from the deal.
It is alleged that Mabamba went on to create another 3 159
residential stands, which he sold and pocketed the money.
Mabamba, however, told magistrate Mambanje that he was a
proper candidate for bail as some of the cases were being dealt with by other
courts.
But the State represented by Audrey Chogumaira opposed
bail, saying Mabamba should not be given bail as investigations were still
ongoing. Newsday
