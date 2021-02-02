CHITOWN LAND BARON ARRESTED

A Chitungwiza land baron, Dr Fredrick Mabamba of United Westand Housing Cooperative has been arrested by the anti-corruption hawks today.
Mabamba was arrested on allegations related to illegal
parcelling out of residential stands all over Chitungwiza.
According to police sources, he was apprehended at his Town
Centre offices following a witch-hunting visit by a high powered Government
delegation that toured Chitungwiza and Budiriro 5B last weekend.
Last year Mabamba caused a stir after trying to block
Chitungwiza Municipality from constructing its Civic Centre on State land
claiming the land belonged to him. Herald
