CHINESE DOCS TO HELP ADMINISTER VACCINES

Chinese medical doctors are in Zimbabwe to help local personnel to effectively administer the Covid-19 vaccine brought from the Asian country yesterday as the two Republics continue to exploit the good bilateral ties in fighting the pandemic.
President Xi Jinping’s administration said China remained
committed to helping Zimbabwe fight the virus which is threatening populations
and health services across the world.
Speaking during a televised Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN)
programme yesterday, China’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Guo Shaochun said they
were inundated with requests for their vaccines the world over, but prioritised
Zimbabwe.
He clarified the issuance of the vaccine to the Chinese
community living in Zimbabwe saying those who needed the jabs would have to pay
the Zimbabwean authorities to be vaccinated.
“We have a Chinese medical team here. We have 11 doctors
working at Parirenyatwa Hospital. They are experts in different areas. I think
they can give very good training to the local staff.
“Many countries, including China, have started the
vaccination programme. Any drug may have side effects. So far, a large number
of vaccinations have been carried out in many countries, but no reports of
serious adverse reactions have been received.
“We will not only ensure the accessibility of Chinese
vaccines, but we will also ensure the affordability of Chinese vaccines. Of
course we respect any decision made by the Government of Zimbabwe on how many
vaccines to buy from China,” said the Ambassador.
Ambassador Guo said he was not a medical expert, but had
not heard of any serious side effects of their vaccine save for the normal
pains associated with injections.
Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting
Services Monica Mutsvangwa said information dissemination had been the
country’s beacon in fighting the pandemic.
She said President Mnangagwa had repeatedly called on
Zimbabweans to fight together against the virus and thanked Zimbabweans helping
the country record successes in its response.
“We have seen Zimbabweans doing a wonderful job and we
really applaud them for that. We have seen corporate companies and individuals
working together.
“As the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting
Services, we have worked hard to ensure every Zimbabwean understands the World
Health Organisation protocols,” she said.
Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care Dr John Mangwiro
talked of the ongoing training for locals to administer the Covid-19 vaccines. Training
is expected to start today and end tomorrow.
“The vaccine is here, the first step is that we are going to
teach our people how it is given. We will also be helped by Chinese doctors who
are here. We have many Zimbabwean doctors that have been trained in China.
“The vaccine is scientifically looked at and our response
is always based on science. The vaccine is given to provoke immunity against
the virus,” said Dr Mangwiro.
Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe acting
director-general Mr Richard Rukwata said they were recommending the use of the
Chinese vaccines following authorisation to administer them on the population.
“If we doubted it, we could not have recommended it to be
used on Zimbabweans,” said Mr Rukwata. Herald
