CHILDREN'S HOME TO BE NAMED AFTER FIRST LADY

Chambuta Children’s home in Chiredzi district part of Masvingo province is going to be named under First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa in recognition of her philanthropic work in uplifting livelihoods of the disadvantaged , Masvingo Provincial Minister of State and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira has said.

Addressing people during the launch of First Lady Amai Auxilia Mnangagwa’s Nhanga programme at Chief Nhema’s homestead in Zaka North Constituency today, Minister Chadzamira said Masvingo province has changed the name to honour hard work by the First Lady through her Angel of Hope Foundation.

“As Masvingo province , we are very delighted about the First Lady’s on going philanthropic work in uplifting livelihoods of the disadvantaged people in Masvingo province and the nation at large and as such , we have changed Chambuta Children’s home to be named after Mai Mnangagwa Children’s home, ” he said.

Minister Chadzamira applauded the First Lady’s Nhanga programme which he said was of paramount importance in safeguarding cultural norms and values expected to today’s youths

“With the Nhanga programe launched here and the teachings done today, we are very delighted that today’s youths are going to safeguard their cultural values as technology has ever since eroded some of the norms expected to our youths, ” he said.

During the launch , about 26 school children from schools across Zaka district were taught and being reminded of their societal standing rights in the event of abuse and how to conduct themselves during adolescence. Masvingo Mirror