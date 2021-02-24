CHEBUNDO, TIMVEOUS QUIT MDC, JOIN ZANU PF



President Mnangagwa has this afternoon welcomed to Zanu PF, Cdes Blessing Chebundo and Lilian Timveous, former legislators and MDC senior officials who said they were leaving the opposition and join the revolutionary party.

The two were welcomed at State House in Harare this afternoon during a brief ceremony also attended by VP Chiwenga and Zanu PF chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri.

In welcoming them, President Mnangagwa who is also Zanu PF First Secretary said the two were welcome following their joining the revolutionary party. Herald