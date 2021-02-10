CHAMISA CHETE CHETE : MDC VETERANS REJECT MWONZORA

THE MDC Veteran Activists Association (VAA) yesterday pledged its allegiance to MDC Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa.
This was announced by the VAA leader Felix Magalela Sibanda
in a statement after MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora claimed that the veterans
were now aligned to his party.
“We want to make it clear without any equivocation or
ambiguity that (Morgan) Tsvangirai’s legacy of servant leadership, courage and
indefatigable resistance in the face of brutal repression, service and
self-sacrifice, iconic leader of democracy and egalitarianism can only be
realised under the leadership of Chamisa and his entourage,” Sibanda said.
“As such, we want to rest assure genuine veterans of the
democratic struggle that we are not part and parcel of Gideon Mangena’s group
that has salivated at Mwonzora’s poisoned carrot to the extent of
congratulating him for the so-called presidential ascent in MDC-T,” he said.
Sibanda said while Mwonzora and other MDC-T leaders like Thokozani Khupe, Morgen
Komichi and Elias Mudzuri can be respected as human beings, the choice of their
political path cannot be respected.
“Politics is a game of grassroots support and as VAA, we
will continue with our adjunctive welfare issues and in the process complement
the mainstream MDC Alliance quest for democracy and egalitarianism in
Zimbabwe,” he said. Newsday
