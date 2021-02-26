BUSHIRI'S DAUGHTER FREE TO GO : MALAWI GOVT

Leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church and self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri is relieved after the Malawian government reversed an earlier decision blocking his eight-year-old daughter from travelling to Kenya for treatment, his spokesman said on Friday.
Malawian Bushiri, who fled to his home country from South
Africa, where he faces fraud and money laundering charges, has been anxious to
get his ailing daughter, Israella, to Kenya, his spokesman Ephraim Nyondo told
the African News Agency (ANA).
“The major concern for prophet Shepherd Bushiri was to have
the kid taken to Kenya for further medical attention. That was his major
preoccupation. Now that the government has given a nod to that, he is very happy.”
On Monday, he said the Malawian authorities had without any
explanation blocked Bushiri’s daughter and her guardians from flying out in a
chartered air ambulance last Friday.
ANA has seen a clearance letter, dated February 25 and
issued and signed by Malawi’s Homeland Security Minister Richard Chimwendo
Banda, allowing the trip to proceed. It said Israella Bushiri would be
accompanied by Raphaella Bushiri “who will donate bone marrow to the patient”.
Guardians Esther Bushiri and Magdalena Ndiwila Zgambo have
also been permitted to travel with the minor “to provide care and support
during the time of receiving medical (treatment) in Kenya”.
“The government of Malawi has no objection for the patient
and the three guardians to travel abroad for medical attention, considering
that there are no travel restrictions imposed on them by the government,” Banda
said in the letter, issued in the capital Lilongwe.
Asked if Bushiri - who fled with his wife, Mary, last year
while on bail - considered returning to South Africa to clear his name, Nyondo
said the charismatic preacher would not return until the Pretoria authorities
made certain concessions.
“(Bushiri) made certain requests to the South African
government to review some of the things that he felt were unfair when he was
seeking justice in that country. He talked about the prosecutors, who he had
opened cases against, before they waged a war of taking him to court, arresting
him and all that kind of stuff.
“He called on the South African government to ensure that
these people are recused from this case because as long as they are on the
case, he will not get a fair trial. The South African government has not made
any step towards achieving that. They have always concentrated on making sure
he looks bad in the media.”
If the South African government made “serious concessions …
I think we can begin to discuss a serious thing”, Nyondo added.
African News Agency (ANA)
