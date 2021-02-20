BURGLARS BREAK INTO BOSSO CAPTAIN'S HOME

ARMED burglars broke into Highlanders captain and goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda’s home in the early hours of Friday morning and got away with a 72-inch television set.

The Warriors goalkeeper said three men stormed his Nketa residence after breaking the padlock at the gate and gained entry through the sitting room windows after cutting the burglar bars.

Sibanda said he was woken up by his sister’s loud, chilling screams. “There were three guys, and according to my sister, one of the intruders was standing by her bedroom door holding a torch and something that looked like a gun. She screamed calling my name and when I woke up, I discovered that they had unscrewed the television set from the wall mounting in the lounge.

“They then demanded money and when we told them that we didn’t have any, they just walked out. I suspect that these people saw a truck delivering a lounge suite and a television stand on Thursday afternoon and assumed we had money,” said Sibanda.

He said he’s thankful that the robbers didn’t hurt anyone. “Everyone is shaken but we were not hurt. We thank God that they didn’t do anything to us,” he said. Chronicle