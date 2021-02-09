BRUTE NOT YET ARRESTED : COPS

Police in Mashonaland West have dismissed claims circulating on social media that they have apprehended the man who was recorded by a relative beating his wife over a sim card recently.

Provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Margaret Chitove said the information about the arrest was false and misleading.

“We have not arrested the said man and all our police stations in Chinhoyi have not recorded that arrest. Our Victim Friendly Unit, central charge office and crime unit have not recorded the arrest,” she said.

She said police had also not recorded the death of any woman who has committed suicide from related marital problems.

“We are however, working with all the stations in the province to be sure, but as far as we are concerned, the message currently circulating is misleading.”

A message currently circulating on Whatsapp claims that the man was taken to a local police station while the woman who recorded the video was said to be on the run. The message also claims that the wife died after committing suicide.

Yesterday, a video of an unidentified man beating his wife using open hands, fists and stamping on her head circulated across all social media platforms.

The video clip attracted wide condemnation from people across all walks of life. In the video, a relative of the identified man who also recorded the video is heard advising the man not to kick the woman on the head.

Women’s Coalition of Zimbabwe (WCOZ) provincial coordinator, Ms Jane Mazhambe castigated the attack on the woman and urged people to report any domestic and gender- based violence to the police.

“We are shocked by the attack on the woman by her husband and the recording of the violence on video by another woman. The acts should be condemned,” she said. Herald