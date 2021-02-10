BOY HIT AND KILLED BY TRUCK

A four-year-old boy was hit by a haulage truck and died on the spot after bolting from his mother while they were waiting to cross the Harare-Chirundu highway in Nyamakate, Hurungwe District.

The accident occurred at the 267km peg when Roland Chimunyuko who was coming from Sierra Village with his mother loosed himself from her grip and ran into the road.

Incidentally, a truck headed towards Harare and carrying 32 tonnes of soya beans was approaching and it hit the boy. Roland died on the spot and was found to have sustained head injuries and a broken left leg.

Officer commanding police in Kariba district Superintendent Saul Mhanqwa said investigations are in progress adding that preliminary findings were that of inattention and misjudgement.

“ZRP Kariba Traffic attended the scene and the deceased was ferried to Karoi District Hospital mortuary for post mortem. Next of kin of was advised. The vehicle is yet to be inspected by the VID. Investigations by ZRP Kariba Traffic are still underway,” said Supt Mhanqwa. Herald