BOTTLE STORE OWNER FINED $200 000 FOR LOCKDOWN VIOLATION

A 40-YEAR-OLD woman from Mvuma has been fined $200 000 or six months in prison for illegally opening a bottle store during the Covid-19 induced lockdown.
Plaxedes Chivera, a court heard, in January opened her
bottle store and served seating patrons inside the bottle store thereby
flouting lockdown regulations. When she saw police officers on patrol, she
opened the doors and asked her patrons to leave.
Chivera was convicted by Mvuma magistrate Ms Constance
Mutandwa of flouting lockdown regulations by opening the bottle store. She was
fined $200 000 or in default six months imprisonment.
Ms Mutandwa said Chivera had committed a serious offence by
flouting lockdown regulations hence the need to pass a deterrent sentence.
She said businesses should take seriously the issue of
observing lockdown regulations as this is meant to curb the spread of the
pandemic.
Chivera who was a self-actor during her trial, has since
engaged Gweru lawyer, Mr Esau Mandipa of Mutatu and Mandipa Legal Practice to
appeal against her sentence.
Chivera is arguing that the sentence passed is too harsh
and excessive given the economic hardships that everyone is facing due to the
lockdown.
Prosecutor Ms Helen Khosa told the court that Chivera is
employed at Touchstone bottle store in Mvuma.
The court heard that on January 14 around 7pm, Chivera
opened her bottle store and allowed patrons to sit inside while selling them
beer.
She had locked her patrons inside the bottle store. The
court heard that when Chivera saw police officers on patrol, she unlocked the
door and asked her patrons to leave.
Police officers managed to arrest two of the patrons,
Tinashe Bote and Portia Tafirei in the bottle store.
Bote and Tafirei were charged with drinking beer at a
public place and making unnecessary movements during the lockdown and paid
admission of guilt fines of $500 each. Herald
