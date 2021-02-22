BEITBRIDGE HIT BY FLOODS AGAIN

Flash floods have hit Dulivhadzimu suburb in Beitbridge where most roads have become inaccessible. Heavy rains have been pounding the district since last night.
The town’s oldest suburb (Dulivhadzimu), which is in a low
lying area has become a common flooding zone.
Beitbridge Mayor Munyaradzi Chitsunge said the rains have
destroyed roads while sand has also blocked sewer pipes.
“The bus rank area has been flooded although not as bad as
the last time. “Flowing rainwater has washed away the soil. You will note that
our soil is loose so each time we have rains, more and more soil is washed away
creating those ditches which the motorists unexpectedly fall into,” said the
Mayor.
He said as a long term solution to flash flooding, they
will procure more earth moving equipment to attend to roads and the drainage
system.
He said they were also considering moving people from the
old hostels which have become a perennial area of flooding.
“We need an investor who is willing to put up some sort of
apartments where the ground floor is mearnt strictly for parking with a good
drainage as part of our urban renewal.
“The WaMlala River needs a properly designed wall to
accommodate the water flow during heavy rains,” said Mayor Chitsunge. Herald
Beitbridge has experienced some heavy rains which damaged infrastructure such as roads and bridges. The rains started early this morning around 0400 hours and still continues to fall. The town's poor drainage system is not helpful. pic.twitter.com/pduK2A8IZ1— Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) February 22, 2021
