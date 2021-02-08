BABA HARARE MARKETING DOES THE TRICK

Jiti musician Baba Harare teased his fans and friends over the weekend when he posted images on social media, posing with Nash TV presenter Noma Ncube.
The images went viral and within an hour they had reached
over 1 000 likes with some congratulating the musician that he had finally
married. Baba Harare and Noma posed wearing African attire, typical of the
trendy local lobola settings.
In an interview, the “Reason Why” hit maker laughed off the
comments on social media and said it was just a teaser, marketing the video
which was dropping this morning.
“I am surprised with the comments on social media. Noma and
I are friends, we are not dating, she was featuring on my video. My
relationship remains private, for now let us not talk about that,” he said.
The musician said the new release “Handidi Zvekumitisa” was
inspired by lobola settings.
“People should just do the right thing. Get married first
and the rest follow. I have seen of late that most couples rush to have babies
without marrying, which somehow is their choice, but it is good to marry
first,” he said. Herald
