ANOTHER CHIEF DIES

ONE of the country’s longest serving traditional leaders, Chief Vezi Maduna Mafu has died.

Chief Maduna (85) reportedly passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning.

He was recovering from a stroke he suffered in 2019. Minister of State for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution Cde Abednico Ncube said the province and the nation as a whole was in grieving as they had lost a father and a leader.

“I just received the news on the Chief’s passing on and we are really in pain as Chief Maduna was our father and leader,” said Cde Ncube.

Chief Maduna is one of the unsung heroes of the country’s liberation struggle having been detained for a number of years for his involvement in the nationalist movement in the 60s and 70s. Sunday News