12 MDC A LEADERS ARRESTED

TWELVE Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance (MDC-A) provincial leadership members were arrested yesterday in Chinhoyi for contravening the current Level Four lockdown aimed at thwarting the spread of the deadly corona virus.

They are being held at Chinhoyi central police station.

MDC-A members including provincial chairperson, Mr Ralph Magunje were arrested for unlawfully gathering in contravention of covid-19 at their Mashonaland West offices in Chinhoyi.

Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi could not confirm nor deny the arrest as he was yet to receive reports from Mashonaland West provincial office. He, however, reminded the nation that Level 4 lockdown was still in place and warned the public against disregarding the measures.

Some officers at Chinhoyi central police station confirmed the arrest and said the twelve were charged for contravening section 5 (3)(a) of the Public Health (Covid-19 Prevention, Containment and Treatment) (National Lockdown) (Consolidation and Amendment) Order, 2020, of Statutory Instrument 200/2020 as read with Statutory Instrument 10/2021.

MDC-A national deputy spokesperson, Clifford Hlatywawo confirmed the arrest.

Recently, Norton Legislator Temba Mliswa was arrested at his Borrowdale home for contravening the same section.



