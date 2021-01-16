ZUPCO HIKES FARES 100 PERCENT

THE Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco) will tomorrow review upwards bus fares for urban routes by 100 percent, after a directive to slash the number of passengers aboard hit the parastatal’s revenues.

Authorities recently directed Zupco to enforce social distancing on buses in order to reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission. Treasury last week approved the new fares following a request from the parastatal.

Passengers on Zupco buses will now pay $30 up from $16 for a trip within a 20 kilometre radius, while passengers on trips ranging between 21–30 km will pay $45 up from $24. Those travelling on routes within a 31km and 40km radius will now pay $60 up from $32.

Zupco commuter omnibus will now charge $60 for a 20km trip up from $32 and for trips between 21-30km commuters will now be charged $90 up from $48.

Zupco marketing and public relations officer Ms Sikhanyisiwe Ncube said the parastatal’s revenues took a hit following the introduction of fresh lockdown measures.

“The new fares review, according to a letter from the Ministry of Finance (and Economic Development), were necessitated by the reduced carrying capacity due to Covid-19 and the resulting constraint on revenue, which negatively impacts on operations,” said Ms Ncube.

Passengers Association of Zimbabwe president Mr Tafadzwa Goliath said the fare hike was overdue.

“We were expecting the increase after fuel prices were increased,” said Mr Goliath.

“Government should address issues of fuel price changes because they automatically translate to hikes in prices of most of the basic commodities and services, which strains commuters.”

Only Zupco registered buses and kombis are allowed to transport urban commuters in terms of Covid-19 prevention regulations. Sunday Mail