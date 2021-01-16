ZUPCO HIKES FARES 100 PERCENT

THE Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco) will tomorrow review upwards bus fares for urban routes by 100 percent, after a directive to slash the number of passengers aboard hit the parastatal’s revenues.
Authorities recently directed Zupco to enforce social
distancing on buses in order to reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission. Treasury
last week approved the new fares following a request from the parastatal.
Passengers on Zupco buses will now pay $30 up from $16 for
a trip within a 20 kilometre radius, while passengers on trips ranging between
21–30 km will pay $45 up from $24. Those travelling on routes within a 31km and
40km radius will now pay $60 up from $32.
Zupco commuter omnibus will now charge $60 for a 20km trip
up from $32 and for trips between 21-30km commuters will now be charged $90 up
from $48.
Zupco marketing and public relations officer Ms
Sikhanyisiwe Ncube said the parastatal’s revenues took a hit following the
introduction of fresh lockdown measures.
“The new fares review, according to a letter from the
Ministry of Finance (and Economic Development), were necessitated by the
reduced carrying capacity due to Covid-19 and the resulting constraint on
revenue, which negatively impacts on operations,” said Ms Ncube.
Passengers Association of Zimbabwe president Mr Tafadzwa
Goliath said the fare hike was overdue.
“We were expecting the increase after fuel prices were
increased,” said Mr Goliath.
“Government should address issues of fuel price changes
because they automatically translate to hikes in prices of most of the basic
commodities and services, which strains commuters.”
