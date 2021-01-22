ZIMONDI, NYAMBUYA DIE OF COVID-19

He died last night due to Covid-19-related complications at the age of 74.

Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Aplonia Munzverengwi, confirmed the death to The Herald last night. “Yes I can confirm that he has died. He died this evening (last night). It’s really sad,” she said.

“We are devastated as Mashonaland East province because in the last four consecutive days, we have lost the GMB manager, the provincial information officer Mukonde who will be buried in Mashonaland West tomorrow (today), former Minister Aeneas Chigwedere then Minister Matiza and now, vaZimondi.

“I am at a loss for words. This is saddening.”

General Zimondi retired as ZPCS Comm-Gen in November last year after 22 years of service, which began in 1998 when he was 51.Herald