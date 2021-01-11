ZIMBABWEANS BANNED FROM THE UK

THE United Kingdom (UK) has banned arrivals from Zimbabwe among a number of southern African countries, including the Seychelles and Mauritius as part of measures to contain the spread of the new South African strain of Covid-19.
The British government said the new regulation is in
response to new evidence showing an urgent need to halt travel from all
southern African countries to help prevent the spread of a new coronavirus
(Covid-19) variant identified in South Africa.
In a statement, UK announced that all arrivals who have
travelled to or transited through Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, eSwatini,
Zambia, Malawi, Lesotho, Mozambique, Angola, the Seychelles and Mauritius in
the past ten days are now prohibited from entering its territory.
“Entry into England will be banned to those who have
travelled from or through any southern African country in the last 10 days,
including Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Eswatini, Zambia, Malawi, Lesotho,
Mozambique and Angola — as well as Seychelles and Mauritius,” read the
statement.
“This does not include British and Irish nationals,
longer-term visa holders and permanent residents, who will be able to enter but
are required to self-isolate for 10 days on arrival along with their
household.”
In her official Twitter page, British Ambassador to
Zimbabwe Ms Melanie Robinson confirmed the ban.
“Please note temporary UK entry restrictions introduced for
travellers from Zimbabwe and other countries in the region from Saturday,
January 9,” she tweeted.
According to the UK government website, the measure will be
in place for a provisional two weeks, and apply to all travellers except
British/Irish citizens.
Botswana, Mauritius and Seychelles were however, later
removed from the UK’s travel corridor list along with Israel.
This comes after the UK on December 23 banned entry for
travellers who had been to, or transited through, South Africa in the previous
10 days. All flights from South Africa are banned indefinitely.
Findings from a study commissioned by the Zimbabwean
Government to ascertain whether or not the Covid-19 second wave currently
plaguing the country was triggered by a new imported strain of the virus are
expected this week.
The director of Epidemiology and Disease Control in the
Ministry of Health and Child Care Dr Portia Manangazira said initial findings
from the study indicate that a new strain may be spreading throughout the
country.
According to the Health Ministry, as at Sunday Zimbabwe had
recorded 507 deaths and 21 477 confirmed cases. Chronicle
