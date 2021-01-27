ZIMBA STABS WIFE, CHILD IN NAMIBIA

A 50 year old Zimbabwean man fatally stabbed his 32 year old wife and seven months old child over a yet to be known dispute in the Otjozondjupa on Tuesday evening.

According to the neighboring country’s daily, the Namibian Sun, Brigt Ndera was sought by the police in connection with the murder of his wife Clodin Mutsvauro and their baby Mercy Hope Ndera. It is reported that after committing the offence, the man fled from the crime scene and went away with his alleged 40 year old girlfriend.

The woman is yet to be identified and it is further alleged that Ndera and his girlfriend died in a road accident this morning when his speeding vehicle ccollided with truck 18km from Otjiwarongo area.

“The Otjozondjupa police have linked the murder of a 32-year-old woman, Clodin Mutsvario, and her seven-month-old baby to a 50-year-old Zimbabwean national who died in a motor vehicle accident the same day.

The deceased, identified as Bright Ndera, was confirmed to be the father of the baby, identified as Mercy Hope Ndera,” reported the Namibian Sun. Namibia police spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi was not readily available for comment.

Another source from said Ndera died during the collision while his girlfriend was seriously injured. The incident comes a few months following the arrest of a Zimbabwean couple brutally killing and burning of a 10-year-old girl in Windhoek North.

Edward Nkata and his wife were accused of conniving with the now deceased’s mother (a Namibian), to commit the offence. Herald