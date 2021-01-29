ZESA WORKER COLLAPSES OPERATING CRANE ON FOURTH FLOOR

A ZIMBABWE Electricity Supply Authority (Zesa) female employee on Wednesday collapsed while operating an overhead plant crane mounted on the fourth floor of the company’s building along Batch Street in Bulawayo.
Acting Bulawayo chief fire officer, Lynos Phiri said
Nokuthula Ncube (44) was ferried to Mpilo Hospital for treatment after being
rescued.
“The brigade observed that access to the victim was a
challenge as the place was confined with a lot of dust and heat, lifts were not
working and access to the fourth floor was via an internal staircase. Ncube was
heavily built which presented a challenges in the rescue operation in terms of
space,’’ Phiri said.
He added that the brigade used a rescue sling and line to
retrieve her after which she was ferried to Mpilo Hospital.
The extent of injuries is yet to be ascertained. Newsday
