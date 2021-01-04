ZESA NOW CHARGING IN FOREX

ZESA has started charging for electricity in foreign currency as it steps up efforts to increase its capacity to import power from neighbouring suppliers.

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC), a subsidiary of the power utility, revealed that bill payment and token purchases can now be done using the prevailing foreign currency auction rate and those who wish to utilise the facility can access the service at the company’s banking halls countrywide.

The development comes at a time the country is reeling from worsening power cuts due to antiquated equipment, reduced imports, mainly from South Africa, and vandalism.

“ZETDC would like to advise its valued customers that is continuously reviewing its process and procedures in an effort to bring convenience to customers. “The power utility has introduced a system where all post-paid customers can now settle their bills in foreign currency at the prevailing exchange (auction) rate.

“The system also allows prepaid customers to purchase electricity tokens in foreign currency in ZETDC banking halls countrywide,” the power utility said in a statement yesterday. Daily News