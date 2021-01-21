WOMAN PLAYS WITH NEPHEW'S (12) MANHOOD, BEGS FOR SEX

A 34-YEAR-OLD woman from Thorngrove suburb has been arrested for playing with her 12-year-old nephew’s sexual organ and begging him to bonk her.

The woman cannot be named so as to protect the identity of the minor. She stays with her minor children and her nephew while her husband is based in South Africa.

A court heard that she would retire to bed with her children.after a few minutes, the woman would call her nephew into her bedroom while wearing a skimpy night dress that leaves nothing to imagination.

The woman would then grab the unsuspecting boy while telling him that he looks handsome and she would caress him, the court heard.

She took matters to greater heights as she would caress his sexual organs while begging him to indulge in sex with her. It is said the woman would promise to give the toddler money to agree to sample her velvet cake.

But her nephew would turn her down and that did not go down well with her as she would get angry prompting her at times to insult him while chucking him out of her bedroom.

She would warn him to keep the matter to himself. The minor who has been enduring the indecent assault since October last year never revealed the sexual abuse to anyone. However, last week on Saturday he summoned courage and divulged the matter to his grandfather who had paid them a visit.

His grandfather accompanied him to a police station and reported the matter leading to her arrest. She appeared before Tredgold courts’ magistrate Shepherd Munjanja facing indecent assault charge.

She denied the charge. She was remanded out of custody to 17 February. B Metro