WOMAN KILLS HUBBY, DAUGHTER OVER IN-LAWS

A 32- year-old woman from Neshuro, in Mwenezi, south of Masvingo allegedly axed her husband and daughter to death before committing suicide following a row over the upkeep of her in-laws.
Florence Nhotito of Paringira Village in the Makurirofa
area of Neshuro on Saturday allegedly killed her husband Simbarashe Butete and
daughter Leander (3), in cold blood before hanging herself from a tree, about
3km from her matrimonial homestead.
Stunned villagers found Simbarashe and his daughter
Leander’s bodies lying in a pools of blood in their bedroom with an axe stuck
in each head.
Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Inspector
Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the murder and suicide cases saying bodies of the
trio were taken to Neshuro District Hospital.
Inspector Dhewa said investigations were ongoing to
establish the actual circumstances leading to the grisly murders and suicide.
“Police managed to recover both axes that were stuck in the
first deceased (Simbarashe) and the second deceased (Leander)’s heads. The
suspect, who is now deceased, was found hanging in a tree about 3km from her
home and the bodies of the trio are awaiting post-mortem,” said Inspector
Dhewa.
According to facts gleaned by the police on Saturday
morning, Simbarashe allegedly had a heated dispute with his wife over the
upkeep of the former’s parents who stayed about 100 metres from their
matrimonial home.
Its is not clear what precipitated the dispute but it
erupted in the presence of their eight year-old son. Florence allegedly then
asked the son to go and fetch some firewood while she remained behind with the
other two deceased.
After a while, Florence allegedly left her home and passed
through a neighbour’s house where she told a juvenile girl that she had
murdered her hubby and daughter and that she was going to kill herself.
The girl alerted other villagers about the murder. Villagers
ganged up and tried to apprehend Florence but she outpaced them and vanished into
the bush.
They then went to Simbarashe’s homestead and found his
lifeless body and that of his daughter lying in a pool of blood in the house.
Two axes were stuck on the pair’s heads which also had deep
axe cuts and the back and on the left and right side. A further search by
villagers led to the discovery of Florence’s body hanging on a tree branch on
the outskirts of the village.
A report was made to the police who came and took the
bodies to the mortuary. Herald
