WOMAN DISPUTES DNA RESULTS, DEMANDS MAINTENANCE

A Bulawayo woman was exposed as a paternity cheat after results of a DNA test showed that the child was not fathered by the man who she claimed was her daughter’s dad.
The bombshell came to light when Nkosilathi Ndlovu, a
lecturer at Gwanda State University, who was disputing having a love-child with
his ex-lover, Breater Gertrude Tayengwa Muvirimi, went for paternity tests at
the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) Applied Genetics
Testing Centre.
The Nust DNA lab has been operational since 2015 and it
previously said 70 percent of paternity tests conducted at the lab had exposed
some women as cheats.
Muvirimi from Entumbane suburb was demanding $6 680 from
Ndlovu as monthly upkeep for her one-year and 11 months old daughter.
“In terms of the Maintenace Act (Chapter 5:09) I’m seeking
to claim maintenance from the respondent Nkosilathi Ndlovu. I’m applying for
maintenance in the sum of $6 680 for a child aged one-year and 11 months. I
need money for rent, clothing and food. He is the father of the child and is
legally liable to maintain as he is employed as a lecturer at Gwanda State
University and earns $40 000 per month,” said Muvirimi.
Muvirimi claimed she was unable to cope with the financial
demands associated with looking after the child since she was not employed. “I
am not working and I do part time jobs and getting 100 rand per day,” she
claimed.
In response Ndlovu dismissed Muvirimi’s application saying
he was not legally liable to maintain the child who was not his.
“We did DNA tests and I discovered that the child was not
biologically mine,” said Ndlovu while tendering the DNA results.
The results read in part: “The alleged father Mr Nkosilathi
Ndlovu is excluded as the biological father of the child.
“The conclusion is based on the non-matching alleles
observed at the loci listed above with likelihood ration equal to zero. The
alleged father lacks the genetic markers that must be contributed to the child
by the biological father. The probability of paternity is 0%”.
Muvirimi however, disputed the results saying she was not
present when they were released.
“I was not there when the results were out, so I don’t
think they were done properly. I was surprised when police served me with the
copy of the DNA results,” she said.
In her ruling presiding magistrate Nomsa Ncube dismissed
her claims saying the respondent has produced a paternity test result which
showed that the probability of his paternity was zero percent.
Meanwhile, this claim around paternity discrepancy/fraud is
not a new one in Zimbabwe. It has been reported before that more than 70
percent of Zimbabwean men may be taking care of children who are not theirs as
cases of paternity fraud continue to soar in the country where mothers deliberately
misidentify the biological father of the child. B Metro
