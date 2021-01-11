WADDILOVE BULLIES SUSPENDED

WADDILOVE High School pupils who were recorded in a viral video bashing a fellow pupil for not wearing a mask on Tuesday have been suspended.

Exam-writing pupils are resident at the Methodist High School in Marondera. The video shows the pupil, Michael Panashe Munjanja (18), being beaten up by two Form Four pupils, aged 16, in the Marondera school dormitory, while they shouted, “why are you not wearing a mask, we are going to teach you a lesson.”

H-Metro spoke to Michael, who confirmed the incident saying he had gone to the dormitory and all hell broke loose when the two pupils pounced on him.

“They beat me up until I started bleeding. I was told by the school that their parents will come over and resolve the issue. I’m sure vachadzingwa chikoro,” he explained.

The principal, Reverend Edmore Vhazvhuzhe, confirmed that the two pupils, named Cosmas and Savania, had been expelled from the school, but will, however, continue writing exams.

Michael’s mother, Emelda Munjanja, told H-Metro that parents to pupils who beat up her son went into hiding when police were looking for them.

“The matter was referred to the police and the kids who beat up my son along with their parents went into hiding. I was surprised the next day when they came to my house in Chitungwiza offering me US$60 and US$40.

“After the beating, Michael sustained a cut on the mouth and jaws. We went for a scan and it was said he would recover because of some minor damage to soft tissue.

She added “Michael told me that it was just a mask issue, but that was not the case. It dates back to Christmas day when they met at Joina City and Michael had a girl who these boys wanted to have a photo shoot with.

“It’s being said Michael told them off saying photo shoots are for Upper Sixes and not Form Fours. “That’s when it all started leading to the assault,” she explained.

Fellow schoolmates who spoke on condition of anonymity alleged that the culprits could have been intoxicated when they were bashing Michael.

Reached for comment, Charles Gwenda, Waddilove High School headmaster refused to speak to the press.

“I can’t comment on the matter, you will have to speak to the Provincial Education Director,” he said. H Metro