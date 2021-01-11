WADDILOVE BULLIES SUSPENDED

WADDILOVE High School pupils who were recorded in a viral video bashing a fellow pupil for not wearing a mask on Tuesday have been suspended.
Exam-writing pupils are resident at the Methodist High
School in Marondera. The video shows the pupil, Michael Panashe Munjanja (18),
being beaten up by two Form Four pupils, aged 16, in the Marondera school
dormitory, while they shouted, “why are you not wearing a mask, we are going to
teach you a lesson.”
H-Metro spoke to Michael, who confirmed the incident saying
he had gone to the dormitory and all hell broke loose when the two pupils
pounced on him.
“They beat me up until I started bleeding. I was told by
the school that their parents will come over and resolve the issue. I’m sure
vachadzingwa chikoro,” he explained.
The principal, Reverend Edmore Vhazvhuzhe, confirmed that
the two pupils, named Cosmas and Savania, had been expelled from the school,
but will, however, continue writing exams.
Michael’s mother, Emelda Munjanja, told H-Metro that
parents to pupils who beat up her son went into hiding when police were looking
for them.
“The matter was referred to the police and the kids who
beat up my son along with their parents went into hiding. I was surprised the
next day when they came to my house in Chitungwiza offering me US$60 and US$40.
“After the beating, Michael sustained a cut on the mouth
and jaws. We went for a scan and it was said he would recover because of some
minor damage to soft tissue.
She added “Michael told me that it was just a mask issue,
but that was not the case. It dates back to Christmas day when they met at
Joina City and Michael had a girl who these boys wanted to have a photo shoot
with.
“It’s being said Michael told them off saying photo shoots
are for Upper Sixes and not Form Fours. “That’s when it all started leading to
the assault,” she explained.
Fellow schoolmates who spoke on condition of anonymity
alleged that the culprits could have been intoxicated when they were bashing
Michael.
Reached for comment, Charles Gwenda, Waddilove High School
headmaster refused to speak to the press.
“I can’t comment on the matter, you will have to speak to
the Provincial Education Director,” he said. H Metro
