US$1 000 FOR COVID-19 INFECTED CIVIL SERVANTS

CIVIL servants who contracted Covid-19 in the line of duty have started receiving health insurance cover ranging from US$650 to US$1 000 paid in local currency at the prevailing official exchange rate.
This follows Government’s decision last year to insure its
employees against Covid-19. Under the insurance policy, money is paid after all
checks have been done to make sure that only genuine or authentic claims are
honoured.
The Task Force on Harmonisation and Standardisation of the
Public Sector Remuneration Framework resolved that those who catch the virus be
covered by the insurance.
It was resolved that if a member in Grade E5 and below
tests Covid-19 positive and/or falls ill due to Covid-19, the member is paid a
grant in Z$ equivalent to US$650. A member in Grade F and above in the same
circumstances will be paid a grant equivalent to US$1 000.
Permanent secretaries who have been part of the essential
services and have been working since March last year when the national lockdown
was implemented are among those who will get US$1 000.
In the event of the death of a member due to Covid-19, the
surviving members of the family will be given the mentioned amount.
In an interview yesterday, the Public Service Commission
(PSC) head pay and benefits development and person in charge of welfare issues
for civil servants, Mr Elson Gonye confirmed the development.
“Civil servants who have contracted Covid-19 in the line of
duty have started receiving health insurance cover ranging from US$650 to US$1
000 paid in local currency at the prevailing auction rate. The civil servants
started receiving the money through their respective Ministries,” he said.
Mr Gonye said the PSC was in the process of collecting
statistics from line ministries to ascertain the exact number of beneficiaries
so far.
“Anyone who tests positive has to apply through their
respective ministries. Before payment, the results are verified by the Ministry
of Health and Child Care,” he said. Herald
