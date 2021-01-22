UNI STUDENT HEADING TO USA WITH FAKE COVID CERTIFICATE NABBED AT AIRPORT

A STUDENT at Beaufort University in United States has appeared in court for allegedly attempting to board a plane and travel to the United States on January 7 using a fake Covid-19 test certificate, despite testing positive the previous day.

Cain Manzira (55) of Borrowdale, Harare, appeared before the Harare Magistrates’ Court charged with producing fake Covid-19 results. Manzira is jointly charged with Enerstine Manzira.

The duo denied the charges when they appeared before magistrate Ms Tendai Muchini, who remanded them to February 25 on free bail.

The State had it that on January 7, Ms Phumuzile Patricia Dutiro, a Ministry of Health and Child Care’s port health officer was on duty checking the authenticity of PCR results being presented by people, and she raised suspicion over Cain’s certificate from Urea Breath Centre (UBC).

Ms Dutiro then lodged a complaint with police at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, leading to investigations.

Police investigations revealed that the duo had tested positive after undergoing tests at Lancet Laboratories in Harare on January 6. The two allegedly obtained fake UBC certificates for them to travel to the US.

Investigations also revealed that Cain was once tested for Covid-19 at UBC Laboratories on August 25 last year. Cain and Enerstine were arrested and taken to court charged with producing fake Covid-19 test certificates.

Silent Takudzwa Masawi (21) was also arrested at the airport while trying to travel outside the country using a fake Covid-19 test certificate he purported to have obtained from Sally Mugabe Central Hospital.

He separately appeared before the same magistrate on similar charges.

It is alleged that on January 18, Masawi was at RGM International Airport when Ms Dutiro noted that his certificate had no barcode, with fake serial numbers. The certificate was also not dated 2021, according to the State.

It is said the date stamps, which were on the certificate, were not from Sally Mugabe Central Hospital, leading to his arrest. Masawi was remanded to February 25 on $5 000 bail. Herald