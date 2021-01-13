TRUMP IMPEACHED AGAIN

The House of Representatives has voted 232 to 197 to impeach US President Donald Trump making him the first US president to be impeached twice, formally charging him with inciting an insurrection.

One week after a violent mob of Mr Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol, a majority of politicians in the Democratic-controlled chamber voted in favour of impeachment, calling the incident a deadly assault on American democracy.

But it appeared unlikely the extraordinarily swift impeachment would lead to Mr Trump's ouster before the Republican president's four-year term ends and Democratic president-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated on January 20.

The Senate's Republican majority leader, Mitch McConnell, rejected Democratic calls to convene the Senate in emergency session to begin an immediate impeachment trial, according to a spokesman.

Most Republicans opposed the Democrats’ resolution, but at least half a dozen had earlier stated their intention to break ranks to support it.

Ten Republicans ended up voting in favour impeachment.