TRAFFIC SAFETY COUNCIL IN SHOCK PRICE HIKES

THE Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ) has increased prices for its services by more than 10 000 percent with a defensive driving instructors’ course shooting to $24 000 from $190.
The new prices were approved by Government and are coming
into effect today. TSCZ urged all drivers to go for defensive driving lessons
to reduce road accidents. TSCZ’s major objective is safety education and
training which goes beyond humanising driving.
As part of its driver’s improvement programme, TSCZ offers
the internationally recognised defensive driving courses. TSCZ acting director
of operations Mr Ernest Muchena confirmed the development yesterday.
He said the old prices were not making any economic sense. Mr
Muchena said defensive driving instructors’ course now costs $24 000 up from
$190.
“Basic defensive driving course (a) conducted at the venue
of the traffic safety council costs $3 040, (b) conducted at the venue chosen
by clients (in-house) costs $3 600, (c) including vision test, road test and
psychomotor skills costs $3 840,” he said.
Heavy vehicle driver skills improvement programme now costs
$12 000, transport management and fleet control course costs $16 000, driving
school instructor course costs $17 600, duplicate driving school instructor
certificate costs $1 600, assistant driving school instructors course costs $17
600, duplicate assistant driving school instructors certificate costs$1 600.
“Registration of a driving school now costs $20 000,
renewal of registration of driving school costs $10 000, registration of
cooperating agency costs $24 000, renewal of registration of a cooperating
agency costs $20 000, certification of defensive driving course candidates
trained by cooperating agency now costs $400, highway code (including two
inserts of traffic signs and questionnaire is now sold for $200, miscellaneous
fees, for example reissuing of lost certificates and inspection documents costs
$400, course curriculum fees (student handbook) costs $800, student driver
workbook costs $400, driving school premises logo costs $3 000,” said Mr
Muchena.
He said the new fees and prices were approved by Government
adding that the old prices had been there for a very long time and were no
longer viable.
“As a State-owned enterprise, we applied to Government for
the new prices which were approved. It took some time before they were approved
and we know that it will take a very long time before they are reviewed,” said
Mr Muchena. Chronicle
