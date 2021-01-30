TOLLGATE FEES HIKED

MOTORISTS, with effect from today, can pay tollgate fees in foreign currency as the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) has introduced a dual pricing system and hiked toll fees.
The new system came to effect at midnight as Zinara
implemented Statutory Instrument (SI) 32 of 2021. According to SI 32 of 2021
light vehicles will pay US$2, minibuses US$3, buses US$4, heavy vehicles US$5
and haulage trucks US$10.
Prior to the latest tollgate fees increase, a light motor
vehicle driver was paying $120, minibuses $180, buses $240, heavy vehicles $300
and $590 for haulage trucks and forex was not accepted at tollgates.
The SI read that toll fees for foreign registered vehicles
shall be in United States Dollars, or equivalent in other foreign currencies,
using the above rates.
In local currency, light vehicles will be charged $164,
minibuses $246, buses $328, heavy vehicles $410 while haulage trucks are
charged $820.
This means that a light vehicle motorist travelling from Bulawayo
to Harare will pay US$10 in foreign currency or $820 in local currency for the
five tollgates between the two cities while a bus driver travelling the same
route will pay US$20 or $1640.
On the other hand, a light vehicle motorist travelling from
Bulawayo to Beitbridge will part with US$6 or $492 for three tollgates between
the two cities while a heavy vehicle motorist will part with $15 or $1 230.
The charges are in line with the country’s 2021 national
budget presented by the Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube
last year.
Presenting the national budget Prof Ncube said Zinara would
this year be allowed to collect toll fees in foreign currency so that it can
service its foreign debt.
“Such foreign currency resources would enhance Zinara’s
capacity to pay external debts. I, therefore, propose that toll fees be payable
in foreign or local currencies at the Foreign Currency Auction Rate,” said Prof
Ncube.
Zinara spokesperson Mr Tendai Mugabe yesterday confirmed
the new tariff schedule saying it is in line with Government efforts to improve
the country’s road networks.
“We are calling it dual pricing where we are going to
accept both foreign currency and Zim-dollar. It is effective today (yesterday)
midnight. That is when we are going to change our systems at the tollgates,
starting from midnight people will be paying local currency and foreign
currency,” said Mr Mugabe.
“In our view as Zinara, I think this is a very positive
move considering that the Government has put road development at the heart of
national development. So, we believe that the new toll tariffs are going to
have a huge impact on the disbursements that we are providing to road
authorities.”
He said the funds that will be collected should enable road
authorities to improve road networks under the jurisdictions.
Most of the country’s roads are in a bad state and the rain
being experienced has worsened the situation. Both highways and roads in
various cities have become pothole littered. Motorists have challenged road
authorities to fix the roads which have become death traps and an inconvenience
for even pedestrians who in some areas are forced to walk long distances just
to find transport. Chronicle
