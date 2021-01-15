THREE MAKOROKOZA FEARED DEAD AFTER FALLING INTO SHAFT

Three artisanal miners are feared dead after they fell into a disused mine shaft in the early hours of Thursday morning.
The miners were said to have been sleeping under a shed on
top of a closed disused mine shaft at Yellow Snake Mine just outside Kwekwe
when disaster struck.
Acting Kwekwe District Civil Protection Unit (CPU)
Chairperson, Mr Clemence Muduma confirmed the incident.
“We are at the scene as we speak where three miners are
feared dead after they fell into a disused mine shaft while sleeping at night.
We are told that they were six of them sleeping on top of the closed mine shaft
but three somewhat survived,” said Mr Muduma. The mine shaft is said to be
approximately 25 metres deep.
Mr Muduma yesterday said chances were slim that they would
be rescued alive. “Rescue efforts have been going on since morning but we
strongly suspect that they are now dead.
Members of the community, fellow miners, Zimbabwe Republic
Police and Zimbabwe National Army are on the ground trying to remove the rubble
covering the miners.
“We earlier on had an excavator assisting in removing the
rubble and work is still on to rescue the miners,” said Mr Muduma.
The caving in of the mine shaft could have been caused by
the heavy rains that have been pounding the country in the past few weeks.
Last week, 14 miners were rescued after being trapped in a
mine tunnel for two days at Peace Mine in Silobela. Chronicle
