THIS IS A YEAR OF MIRACLES : FUGITIVE BUSHIRI

Malawian fugitive Shepherd Bushiri has hinted at an extension of his church’s “spiritual territories”, including declarations that millions will be “unlocked” for some of his followers after he prayed for them and declared 2021 to be “a year of miracles”.
The Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church leader
held the church’s first service of the year late on Sunday. It was broadcast
across many social media platforms and streamed via ECG’s YouTube channel.
The “Grand Entrance Sunday” service saw the self-proclaimed
prophet “unlocking millions” for one congregant and preaching about healing.
However, he made no mention of the global Covid-19 pandemic which affects his
believers in different ways.
“God said to me he wants to extend our spiritual
territories. We are in a year of miracles.”
Bushiri told his followers: “When God is doing something
for a person, he does not do it because you have faith, or many prayers. He
does it because you are under the jurisdictions of the anointing.”
Prophesying for a woman who said she is based in Rwanda,
Bushiri said he saw millions being “unlocked” for her in June.
“You are bound to become a multimillionaire. There is a
piece of land. On this land I am seeing minerals, I am seeing hundreds of
millions. There is a person who is going to do a transaction, but there is a
spirit of delay trying to block this transaction from happening, and God said
we must break this delay,” he said.
The woman, who interjected with “Yes Papa, yes Major One”,
confirmed she owns land which she had tried to sell, but said there were
problems with the sale. She said proceeds from the sale would be used to build
an ECG church in Rwanda.
“I dedicate the land to build an ECG church here, Papa. I wanted
to sell it to get the money to use it for that purpose and I trusted a person,
but the person took the papers and put his name on the papers. He did not pay
me,” said the woman.
Bushiri told her she would be be connected to the mining
industry and that he was seeing an investor and a big transaction. He assured
her, “This project will pass through,” to which the woman answered: “I
receive.”
He told his followers he was commanding the spirit of delay
to move out of them. He attributed their unanswered prayer to a “bad spirit”.
Bushiri said he was well known all over the world because
his anointing was across borders. He said those who tuned in, wherever they
are, would receive his anointing if they submit to him.
“I am saying tonight you will receive anointing without
borders. You will be shocked how you will make international trips. I am
speaking to those who believe. Somebody say, ‘I receive anointing without
measures.’ Say, ‘Finances will not limit me.’”
He told those who viewed him online: “If you want prayer,
if you want a word of prophecy, smile through your mask.”
Bushiri's extradition hearing and that of his wife Mary
from Malawi to SA has been set for March. The couple were released on R200,000
bail each in a fraud, theft and money laundering case.
Times
0 comments:
Post a comment