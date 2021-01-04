THIS IS FAKE : MPILO HOSP

MPILO Central Hospital authorities have dismissed, as fake,
reports that the southern region’s biggest referral institution had recorded
206 Covid-19 positive cases among members of staff in the last week.
This comes as social
media was awash with a purported statement from the hospital claiming that 87
general nurses, 68 student nurses, 12 pharmacists, nine doctors, seven nurse
aides, two from the laboratory department, two security guards, four primary counsellors
and three other support staff had tested positive.
However, Mpilo clinical director, Solwayo Ngwenya, told the
Daily News that the statement signed by Abinel Nyoni, who is said to be the
infection control focal person, is fake and causing unnecessary alarm. “That
statement is fake and you can’t be writing about that. This is just causing
unnecessary alarm. “We are not associated with this and l wouldn’t want to
comment further on the issue,” Ngwenya said.
