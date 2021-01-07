SPEEDING CAR PLOUGHS INTO ROADBLOCK

POLICE officers manning a roadblock in Bulawayo survived death by a whisker after a speeding motorist ploughed into barricades resulting in his car veering off the road and uprooting a street light.
The incident occurred on Wednesday night shortly before
10PM at the intersection of the Harare-Bulawayo Road and King George Avenue. The
vehicle was extensively damaged.
Busobuhlobo Moyo (28), who was not injured in the accident,
was alone driving a Toyota whose model was not given when he rammed into drums
mounted on the road.
Police said Moyo, travelling around 10PM in violation of
the curfew which runs from 6PM and 6AM, was trying to evade police manning the
roadblock when the accident occurred.
Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube
confirmed the accident yesterday, saying Moyo is now facing charges of driving
without due care and attention.
He said Moyo was driving towards the city centre and upon
approaching the roadblock, he miscalculated the distance resulting in him
knocking down two police drums.
“Busobuhlobo Moyo was driving towards the city centre and
when he approached a police-controlled roadblock, he hit two drums and lost
control of the vehicle resulting in it veering off the road, in the process
uprooting a street light,” said Insp Ncube.
The vehicle was extensively damaged together with the two
drums. Insp Ncube warned members of the public against violating lockdown
regulations.
“We suspect the motorist was trying to avoid police
officers manning the roadblock since he was driving during restricted hours. In
fact, it appears he knew very well that it was an offence travelling during
that time and it is therefore possible that he could have panicked resulting in
the accident,” said Insp Ncube.
He urged members of the public to adhere to the lockdown
regulations imposed by Government.
“As police we continue to urge people to stay at home
except those categorised under essential services to curb the spread of the
novel virus and save lives,” said Insp Ncube
During the lockdown, people not working in essential
services are supposed to be confined to their homes and may only leave to buy
basic necessities at a supermarket or food retail store, or fuel or gas at a
fuel or gas retail outlet, within a radius not exceeding five kilometres or the
nearest establishment if those within the radius are closed. Chronicle
