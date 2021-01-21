SB MOYO DECLARED NATIONAL HERO

The late Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Dr Sibusiso Busi Moyo, has been declared a national hero.
The message was delivered by Defence and War Veteran
Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri who had been sent by President
Mnangagwa to the Moyo family in Harare this evening.
Burial arrangements will be announced in due course. Minister
Moyo died of Covid-19-related complications yesterday.
