SB MOYO DECLARED NATIONAL HERO

The late Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Dr Sibusiso Busi Moyo, has been declared a national hero.

The message was delivered by Defence and War Veteran Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri who had been sent by President Mnangagwa to the Moyo family in Harare this evening.

Burial arrangements will be announced in due course. Minister Moyo died of Covid-19-related complications yesterday.