SANCTIONS TO STAY : ED TOLD

Former United States Department of State assistant secretary for African Affairs, Todd Moss has told President Emmerson Mnangagwa that the US administration will not lift sanctions and accused him of squandering opportunities to engage during Donald Trump’s reign.
Moss also told Mnangagwa to stop wasting money by hiring
public relations firms and lobbyists before implementing reforms demanded by
the US.
Mnangagwa’s administration is seeking to reset its
relationship with the Joe Biden government according Zanu PF spokesperson Simon
Khaya Moyo last week.
But speaking in a zoom interview with an online publication
yesterday, Moss said he does not expect the removal of sanctions under the
Biden administration because of the worsening human rights record in the Second
Republic.
“Under Trump (Donald) there might have been an opportunity
to go around the professional diplomats and appeal directly to the President to
change course on Zimbabwe,” Moss said.
“But that was an opportunity that the Zimbabwean government
had that will not possibly work under Biden…. The PR firms which have been paid
to make that happen, it’s a complete waste of money and so I don’t expect to
see those approaches bearing any fruits under the Biden administration.”
Zimbabwe has been under US sanctions since 2001 after the
passing of the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act. Zidera was signed
into law in December 2001 by President George Bush, cutting Zimbabwe from
accessing international loans and capital.
The sanctions were in response to the late President Robert
Mugabe’s administration’s failure to uphold the rule of law and human rights
after the violent land grab from white farmers by war veterans.
The sanctions regime was also extended to President
Mnangagwa’s regime for human rights abuses after the killing of protestors on
August 01 2018 and January fuel protests in 2019 by the military and the police
and the continued harassment of opposition activists and human rights
defenders.
Biden co-authored Zidera with other senators from Democrats
and Republicans.
Efforts by Harare, including hiring a and US and UK
consultancy firm to have the sanctions removed have failed, with each
administration renewing the measures despite Africa’s united call to have them
removed.
In September 2019, Mnangagwa hired a London-based BTP
Advisories to spruce up the country’s image and force the removal of sanctions
at a cost of US$500 000 annually. He also hired Ballard Partners Inc — run by
Brian Ballard, a fundraiser for former US President Donald Trump’s campaign
government.
In June 2019, Mnangagwa also engaged Avenue Strategies at a
fee of US$1 million in June the same year. In March 2020, the Zanu PF leader engaged
yet another US firm, Mercury to lobby for the removal of sanctions.
Moss said the people propping up the Mnangagwa regime
including cabinet ministers would find it difficult to be accepted in
international society.
“Of course contacts are being made about the back sliding
in Zimbabwe itself where conditions are getting worse not better….. I don’t
think there’s anyone in Washington DC who is still buying promises from the
government and I actually see the opposite happening where those who are paid
by Zimbabwe or working for Zimbabwe including cabinet members are going to face
an international backlash. I do think some political elite who are hoping one
day to be welcome to the international society, they will find doors closed
after that,” he said.
Zimbabwe’s human rights record has continued to deteriorate
under Mnangagwa’s rule, with the US and western diplomats including the EU
raising a red flag over the continued persecution of dissent in the country.
Recently there was an outcry after the arrest of journalist
Hopewell Chin’ono who was granted bail yesterday, MDC Alliance vice
chairperson, Job Sikhala, party spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere who is also out on
bail.
Government has been pressing for the removal of the
sanctions with its voice amplified by Sadc and African Union leaders who also
sang the same chorus and a calendar date of 25 October has been set aside to
protest against sanctions each year.
Minister of Information Monica Mutsvangwa said she was on
leave and referred questions to permanent secretary, Ndavaningi Mangwana and
acting Minister of Information, Jenfan Muswere whose mobile phones went
unanswered. Newsday
