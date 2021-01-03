SA TO DEPLOY HELICOPTERS OVER BEITBRIDGE





The SANDF will be deploying helicopters to hover above the Limpopo River and the SAPS will have boats in it. This is according to Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi.

He has been inspecting the Beitbridge border, where he saw dozens of Zimbabweans trying to make their way illegally into South Africa.

"You can't just come with your fraudulent documents. The person who wants to enter your country with a fraudulent document is undermining your sovereignty, is undermining the order in your country, is undermining al the laws," the minister said.

Motsoaledi says government has implemented strict measures to stop people entering the country illegally.