SA TO DEPLOY HELICOPTERS OVER BEITBRIDGE

The SANDF will be deploying helicopters to hover above the
Limpopo River and the SAPS will have boats in it. This is according to Home
Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi.
He has been inspecting the Beitbridge border, where he saw
dozens of Zimbabweans trying to make their way illegally into South Africa.
"You can't just come with your fraudulent documents.
The person who wants to enter your country with a fraudulent document is
undermining your sovereignty, is undermining the order in your country, is
undermining al the laws," the minister said.
Motsoaledi says government has implemented strict measures
to stop people entering the country illegally.
