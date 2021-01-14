ROBBER BREAKS INTO BEDROOM, FORCES COUPLE TO BE INTIMATE

A DARING robber, who broke into a couple’s bedroom at night and forced them to be intimate while recording a video, has been dragged before the courts and charged with robbery and possession of dangerous drugs.
During the robbery, Luzondano Mudenda (31) of Moniff
low-density suburb in Beitbridge, is said to have allegedly sprayed the couple
with an irritant before robbing them of property worth R6 570.
On Tuesday, Mudenda denied the charges when he appeared
before Beitbridge magistrate Toindepi Zhou. He was remanded in custody to
February 16 for trial.
Prosecutor Munyonga Kuvarega told the court that Mudenda,
in the company of accomplices who are still at large, broke into businessman
Edson Moyo’s house on January 5 at around 1am. They were wielding machetes,
axes and logs.
It is the State’s case that some of the robbers assaulted
Moyo and his wife with an axe handle, while others were searching the house for
valuables.
The court heard that they stole valuables such as mobile phones,
a radio, diamond rings, necklaces, R570 and groceries worth R6 570.
Kuvarega further told the court that the suspects later
forced Moyo and his wife to be intimate while they recorded a video before
spraying them with an irritant.
The court also heard that on January 9 at 3pm, Moyo saw
Mudenda and followed him at a distance to establish his residential address.
Moyo then made a police report which led to Mudenda’s
arrest. However, his alleged accomplices are still at large.
Property worth only R20 was recovered from him together
with the machetes they used in the robbery. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a comment